 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

ROUNDUP: Bulldogs finish unbeaten in Foothills play

  • 0

SOUTH HIGH 3, JOHNSTOWN 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

South High;0;3 — 3

Johnstown;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, South High, Mia Benincasa. 2, South High, Lauren Durfey (Mia Benincasa, Lillian Willis). 3, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa).

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 6.

Penalty corners: South High 6, Johnstown 14.

Records: South High (12-0, 14-1).

Notes: League champion South Glens Falls ended the regular season undefeated in the Foothills Council.

GREENWICH 2, EMMA WILLARD 1, OT

(at Emma Willard)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

People are also reading…

Greenwich;1;0;0;1 — 2

Emma Willard;0;1;0;0 — 1

First half: 1, Greenwich, Reese Autiello (Sophia Boice), 8:28.

Second half: 2, Emma Willard, Ceci Christian (Hayley Aptekarev), 12:49.

First Overtime: None.

Second Overtime: 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio.

Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 4, Punch Kongsomjit (EW) 3.

Penalty corners: Greenwich 16, Emma Willard 16.

Records: Greenwich (4-6, 6-7).

Notes: Jocelyn Spiezio scores on a breakaway deep from deep her own team's circle.

HOOSICK FALLS 4, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich, Thursday)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Hoosick Falls;0;4 — 4

Greenwich;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 13:15. 2, Hoosick Falls, Tatum Hickey (Lyric Kriner), 8:30. 3, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Tatum Hickey), 6:37. 4, Hoosick Falls, Tatum Hickey, 5:28.

Goalies-saves: Marissa Landry (HoF) 0, Madalynn Curley (Gre) 12.

Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 20, Greenwich 2.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News