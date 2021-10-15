ROUNDUP: Bulldogs finish unbeaten in Foothills play

SOUTH HIGH 3, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
South High;0;3 — 3
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, South High, Mia Benincasa. 2, South High, Lauren Durfey (Mia Benincasa, Lillian Willis). 3, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa).
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 4, Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 6.
Penalty corners: South High 6, Johnstown 14.
Records: South High (12-0, 14-1).
Notes: League champion South Glens Falls ended the regular season undefeated in the Foothills Council.
GREENWICH 2, EMMA WILLARD 1, OT
(at Emma Willard)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Greenwich;1;0;0;1 — 2
Emma Willard;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: 1, Greenwich, Reese Autiello (Sophia Boice), 8:28.
Second half: 2, Emma Willard, Ceci Christian (Hayley Aptekarev), 12:49.
First Overtime: None.
Second Overtime: 3, Greenwich, Jocelyn Spiezio.
Goalies-saves: Madalynn Curley (Gre) 4, Punch Kongsomjit (EW) 3.
Penalty corners: Greenwich 16, Emma Willard 16.
Records: Greenwich (4-6, 6-7).
Notes: Jocelyn Spiezio scores on a breakaway deep from deep her own team's circle.
HOOSICK FALLS 4, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich, Thursday)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Hoosick Falls;0;4 — 4
Greenwich;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 13:15. 2, Hoosick Falls, Tatum Hickey (Lyric Kriner), 8:30. 3, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Tatum Hickey), 6:37. 4, Hoosick Falls, Tatum Hickey, 5:28.
Goalies-saves: Marissa Landry (HoF) 0, Madalynn Curley (Gre) 12.
Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 20, Greenwich 2.