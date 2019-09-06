{{featured_button_text}}

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4,
GRANVILLE 2

(at Granville)

League: Non-league

South Glens Falls;3;1 — 4

Granville;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Lauren Willis), 15:16. 2, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Lauren Willis & Jillian Willis), 13:36. 3, Granville, Rachael Crossman (Haley Corlew), 12:12. 4, Granville, Brooke Jurnak, 8:28. 5, South Glens Falls, Sarah Shaw (Mia Benincasa), 7:52.

Second half: 6, South Glens Falls, Sarah Shaw (Lauren Willis), 3:42.

Goalies-saves: Lexyss Zovistoski (Gra) 14, Taylor Hayes (SGF) 3.

Penalty corners: Granville 3, South Glens Falls 12.

Notes: South Glens Falls had 20 shots on goal Granville had 7 shots on goal

HOOSICK FALLS 3, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Hoosick Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

Hoosick Falls;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Lyric Kriner), 20:26. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, 14:26.

Second half: 3, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart (Mackenna Roberson), 11:34.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (HoF) 0, Aleah Stowell (HoF) 0, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 6.

Penalty corners: Glens Falls 3, Hoosick Falls 14.

Records: Hoosick Falls (1-0, 2-0), Glens Falls (0-1, 0-2).

Notes: Emylou Richards made a defensive save for Glens Falls.

