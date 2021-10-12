 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank G.F., improve to 11-0 in Foothills
agate

ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank G.F., improve to 11-0 in Foothills

From the PREP ROUNDUP: All of Tuesday's high school sports stories, photos and game reports series
Field hockey: South High at Queensbury

South High's Isabella Sefeik and Glens Falls' Kendall Gross pursue the ball during a field hockey game at Morse Athletic Complex on Tuesday.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

Mia Benincasa scored four goals as South Glens Falls took home a 9-0 girls soccer victory over Glens Falls on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are still unbeaten in the Foothills Council, now at 11-0.

Ella Welsh scored the only goal of the game in overtime as Schuylerville defeated Scotia, 1-0. Queensbury (9-3) beat Gloversville 9-0.

SOUTH HIGH 9, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

South Glens Falls 4 5 — 9

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis, Lillian Willis), 13:17. 2, South Glens Falls, Lillian Willis (Nora Trimarchi), 3:43. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa), 2:49. 4, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi (Mia Benincasa,Natalie Mallette), :23.

Second half: 5, South Glens Falls, Lauren Durfey (Jillian Willis), 13:26. 6, South Glens Falls, Lauren Durfey (Jillian Willis), 11:46. 7, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis), 9:48. 8, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Lauren Durfey), 11:18. 9, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Lillian Willis), 3:14.

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Olivia Drino (GF) 23.

Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 12, Glens Falls 1.

Records: Glens Falls (1-10, 1-13), South Glens Falls (11-0, 13-1).

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, SCOTIA 0, OT

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia 0 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 0 0 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 1, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 4:02.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 7, Maya Westbrook (Sco) 7.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 10, Scotia 12.

QUEENSBURY 9, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury 8 1 — 9

Gloversville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Lilyuana Hazleton), 13:33. 2, Queensbury, Lilyuana Hazleton (Alessia Simone), 11:23. 3, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Dani Hand, Lilliana Hazleton), 8:53. 4, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Alessia Simone), 4:27. 5, Queensbury, Lilyuana Hazleton (Alessia Simone, Dani Hand), 1:53. 6, Queensbury, Alessia Simone, 11:51. 7, Queensbury, Kendra Ballard, 1:37. 8, Queensbury, Lilyuana Hazleton (Dani Hand), :20.

Second half: 9, Queensbury, Aliza Demattos (Kaitlyn Barton), 11:54.

Goalies-saves: Campbell Snow (Q) 1, Payton Dow (Glov) 15.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 19, Gloversville 3.

Records: Queensbury (9-3, 12-3).

