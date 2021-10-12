ROUNDUP: Bulldogs blank G.F., improve to 11-0 in Foothills

Mia Benincasa scored four goals as South Glens Falls took home a 9-0 girls soccer victory over Glens Falls on Tuesday. The Bulldogs are still unbeaten in the Foothills Council, now at 11-0.
Ella Welsh scored the only goal of the game in overtime as Schuylerville defeated Scotia, 1-0. Queensbury (9-3) beat Gloversville 9-0.
SOUTH HIGH 9, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 4 5 — 9
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis, Lillian Willis), 13:17. 2, South Glens Falls, Lillian Willis (Nora Trimarchi), 3:43. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa), 2:49. 4, South Glens Falls, Nora Trimarchi (Mia Benincasa,Natalie Mallette), :23.
Second half: 5, South Glens Falls, Lauren Durfey (Jillian Willis), 13:26. 6, South Glens Falls, Lauren Durfey (Jillian Willis), 11:46. 7, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Jillian Willis), 9:48. 8, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Lauren Durfey), 11:18. 9, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Lillian Willis), 3:14.
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Olivia Drino (GF) 23.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 12, Glens Falls 1.
Records: Glens Falls (1-10, 1-13), South Glens Falls (11-0, 13-1).
SCHUYLERVILLE 1, SCOTIA 0, OT
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 0 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 0 0 1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 4:02.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 7, Maya Westbrook (Sco) 7.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 10, Scotia 12.
QUEENSBURY 9, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 8 1 — 9
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Lilyuana Hazleton), 13:33. 2, Queensbury, Lilyuana Hazleton (Alessia Simone), 11:23. 3, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Dani Hand, Lilliana Hazleton), 8:53. 4, Queensbury, Dani Hand (Alessia Simone), 4:27. 5, Queensbury, Lilyuana Hazleton (Alessia Simone, Dani Hand), 1:53. 6, Queensbury, Alessia Simone, 11:51. 7, Queensbury, Kendra Ballard, 1:37. 8, Queensbury, Lilyuana Hazleton (Dani Hand), :20.
Second half: 9, Queensbury, Aliza Demattos (Kaitlyn Barton), 11:54.
Goalies-saves: Campbell Snow (Q) 1, Payton Dow (Glov) 15.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 19, Gloversville 3.
Records: Queensbury (9-3, 12-3).
PHOTOS: South High at Glens Falls field hockey
