ROUNDUP: Bulldogs best Scotia, improve to 7-1

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 1
(at South High)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;1;0 — 1
South High;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, South High, Jillian Willis. 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa). 3, Scotia, Hannah Prrana.
Second half: 4, South High, Lillian Willis (Jess Betts,Lauren Willis). 5, South High, Jillian Willis (Lillian Willis).
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Belle Warfield (Sco) 10.
Penalty corners: South High 14, Scotia 1.
Records: South High (7-1, 8-1).
QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Queensbury, Kendra Ballard (Kelsey Zehr), 4:47.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Kaitlyn Barton), 5:49. 3, Queensbury, Alessia Simone, 12:53.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 19, Schuylerville 0.
Records: Queensbury (5-3).
CORINTH 3, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Salem-Cambridge;0;0 — 0
Corinth;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Corinth, Sara Langworthy, 0:22. 2, Corinth, Emily Mattison (Sara Langworthy), 4:56.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Nayanna Deamelia (Casey Decker), 9:29.
Goalies-saves: Tory Cary (S-C) 2, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 6.
Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 8, Corinth 4.
Records: Corinth (2-1).