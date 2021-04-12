 Skip to main content
agate

ROUNDUP: Bulldogs best Scotia, improve to 7-1

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 1

(at South High)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;1;0 — 1

South High;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, South High, Jillian Willis. 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa). 3, Scotia, Hannah Prrana.

Second half: 4, South High, Lillian Willis (Jess Betts,Lauren Willis). 5, South High, Jillian Willis (Lillian Willis).

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 3, Belle Warfield (Sco) 10.

Penalty corners: South High 14, Scotia 1.

Records: South High (7-1, 8-1).

QUEENSBURY 3, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Queensbury, Kendra Ballard (Kelsey Zehr), 4:47.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Alessia Simone (Kaitlyn Barton), 5:49. 3, Queensbury, Alessia Simone, 12:53.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 19, Schuylerville 0.

Records: Queensbury (5-3).

CORINTH 3, SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Salem-Cambridge;0;0 — 0

Corinth;2;1 — 3

First half: 1, Corinth, Sara Langworthy, 0:22. 2, Corinth, Emily Mattison (Sara Langworthy), 4:56.

Second half: 3, Corinth, Nayanna Deamelia (Casey Decker), 9:29.

Goalies-saves: Tory Cary (S-C) 2, Elizabeth Jensen (Cor) 6.

Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 8, Corinth 4.

Records: Corinth (2-1).

