ROUNDUP: Bulldogs beat S-C to stay undefeated

Mackenna Huestis scored twice as the South Glens Falls blanked Salem-Cambridge 7-0 in a non-league field hockey game for the Bulldogs' 11th win in as many games this season.

Katelyn Klotz, Lillian Willis, Nora Trimarchi, Lauren Durfey and Hannah Revell also scored goals for South High, which took 28 penalty corners to S-C's two. Ava Reynolds made one save to get the shutout.

Brailyn Wright made 20 saves in goal for Salem-Cambridge.

HOOSICK FALLS 6, EMMA WILLARD 0: Tatum Hickey and Emma McCart had two goals each as the Panthers improved to 9-0 overall with a win at Afrim's Sports Complex.

Ava Kasulinous and Gwyn Vincent also scored for Hoosick Falls.