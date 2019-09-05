SCHUYLERVILLE 3, GLOVERSVILLE 2
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;3 — 3
Gloversville;0;2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano (Ella Welsh), 26:55. 2, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin, 19:28. 3, Schuylerville, Maddy Hass, 18:20. 4, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano, 15:17. 5, Gloversville, Rileigh Baldwin, 10:55.
Goalies-saves: Kimi Hastings (Glov) 10, Olivia Stortz (Sch) 5.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 6, Gloversville 5.
Records: Gloversville (0-1, 0-1), Schuylerville (1-0, 1-0).
QUEENSBURY 5, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;3;2 — 5
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley, 15:58. 2, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Kileigh Bouyea), 9:00. 3, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 1:36.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Lindsay Allen (Brittany Barton), 9:33. 5, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard, 4:36.
Goalies-saves: Cassidy Harrington (GF) 16, Kamdyn Bashant (Qby) 2.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 15, Glens Falls 7.
Records: Glens Falls (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 1-0).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 6, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Non-league
South Glens Falls;5;1 — 6
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Mia Benincasa (Sarah Shaw), 28:19. 2, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis), 23:14. 3, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Lauren Willis), 19:25. 4, South Glens Falls, Lauren Willis (Jillian Willis), 17:16.
Second half: 5, South Glens Falls, Jillian Willis (Lauren Willis), 27:30. 6, South Glens Falls, Maddie King (Jess Betts), 6:45.
Goalies-saves: Grace Breheny (Cor) 3.
Penalty corners: South Glens Falls 10, Corinth 6.
