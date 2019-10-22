{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, GREENWICH 0

(at Schuylerville)

Class C Quarterfinal

Greenwich 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 2 4 — 6

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Brooke Thomas (Ella Welsh), 19:39. 2, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 2:55.

Second half: 3, Schuylerville, Maddy Haas, 28:55. 4, Schuylerville, Molly Elder, 13:56. 5, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Molly Elder), 13:18. 6, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano Stayer, 6:57.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 0, Isabella Cory (Gre) 20.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 14, Greenwich 0.

Up next: Second-seeded Schuylerville moves on to host Hoosick Falls in the Class C semifinals on Tuesday.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, SALEM 1

(at Hoosick Falls)

Class C Quarterfinal

Salem 0 0 — 0

Hoosick Falls 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Eva Helft (Catherine Kennedy), 8:14.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Madeline Kasulinous (Emma Mccart), 22:53. 3, Hoosick Falls, Lyric Kriner (Ayla Fauler), 14:35.

Goalies-saves: Tori Cary (Sal) 10, Katie Weeden (HoF) 1.

Penalty corners: Salem 6, Hoosick Falls 19.

Records: Hoosick Falls (13-4), Salem (6-10).

Up next: Hoosick Falls visits Schuylerville in the Class C semifinals on Tuesday.

