ROUNDUP: Betts, Willis lead Bulldogs past Spartans

SOUTH HIGH 2, QUEENSBURY 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;1;0 — 1
South High;0;2 — 2
First half: 1, Queensbury, Dani Hand.
Second half: 2, South High, Jessica Betts (Jillian Willis). 3, South High, Lillian Willis (Jillian Willis).
Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 2, Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 4.
Penalty corners: South High 14, Queensbury 3.
Records: South High (4-1, 4-1).
JOHNSTOWN 9, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
Johnstown;4;5 — 9
First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Anna Lee), 12:16. 2, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 7:52. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Molly Memrick,Emily Fleming), 5:59. 4, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 00:07.
Second half: 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 13:30. 6, Johnstown, Mackenzie Heffernan, 1:53. 7, Johnstown, Mackenzie Heffernan (Taryn Ringer), 10:15. 8, Johnstown, Nicole Simon (Taryn Ringer), 7:45. 9, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Ayaka Sasaki), 4:40.
Goalies-saves: Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 0.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 22, Schuylerville 0.
Records: Johnstown (4-0, 5-0).
Notes: With her goal in the first quarter, Emily Fleming surpasses 100 career points.
SCOTIA 4, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;2;2 — 4
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Scotia, Bridgt Malone, 1:19. 2, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 13:42. 3, Scotia, Angelina Regels, 7:06.
Second half: 4, Scotia, Olivia Geniti (Lia Dicarlo), 6:14. 5, Scotia, Olivia Geniti, 13:02.
Goalies-saves: Belle Warfield (Sco) 3, Nyome Griffin (GF) 14.