ROUNDUP: Betts, Willis lead Bulldogs past Spartans
ROUNDUP: Betts, Willis lead Bulldogs past Spartans

SOUTH HIGH 2, QUEENSBURY 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;1;0 — 1

South High;0;2 — 2

First half: 1, Queensbury, Dani Hand.

Second half: 2, South High, Jessica Betts (Jillian Willis). 3, South High, Lillian Willis (Jillian Willis).

Goalies-saves: Ava Reynolds (SGF) 2, Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 4.

Penalty corners: South High 14, Queensbury 3.

Records: South High (4-1, 4-1).

JOHNSTOWN 9, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

Johnstown;4;5 — 9

First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Anna Lee), 12:16. 2, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 7:52. 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Molly Memrick,Emily Fleming), 5:59. 4, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 00:07.

Second half: 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 13:30. 6, Johnstown, Mackenzie Heffernan, 1:53. 7, Johnstown, Mackenzie Heffernan (Taryn Ringer), 10:15. 8, Johnstown, Nicole Simon (Taryn Ringer), 7:45. 9, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Ayaka Sasaki), 4:40.

Goalies-saves: Emilia Haverly (Jnt) 0.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 22, Schuylerville 0.

Records: Johnstown (4-0, 5-0).

Notes: With her goal in the first quarter, Emily Fleming surpasses 100 career points.

SCOTIA 4, GLENS FALLS 1

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;2;2 — 4

Glens Falls;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Scotia, Bridgt Malone, 1:19. 2, Glens Falls, Haylee Girard, 13:42. 3, Scotia, Angelina Regels, 7:06.

Second half: 4, Scotia, Olivia Geniti (Lia Dicarlo), 6:14. 5, Scotia, Olivia Geniti, 13:02.

Goalies-saves: Belle Warfield (Sco) 3, Nyome Griffin (GF) 14.

Penalty corners: Scotia 11, Glens Falls 7.

