QUEENSBURY 6, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 2 4 — 6
First half: 1, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard (Kelsey Zehr), 9:30. 2, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Kileigh Bouyea), 6:10.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Hailey Ballard), 15:36. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Hailey Ballard), 9:36. 5, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 3:35. 6, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 3:12.
Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 2, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 18.
Penalty corners: Queensbury 15, Glens Falls 1.
Records: Queensbury (6-1, 8-1), Glens Falls (1-6, 1-8).
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, EMMA WILLARD 1
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Emma Willard 0 1 — 1
South High 9 1 — 10
First half: 1, South High, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis, Mia Benincasa), 26:05. 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts), 24:04. 3, South High, Jillian Willis, 20:17. 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa), 19:27. 5, South High, Jillian Willis, 12:55. 6, South High, Sarah Shaw, 9:28. 7, South High, Jillian Willis, 8:15. 8, South High, Lauren Willis (Maggie Kilpeck), 3:32. 9, South High, Katelyn Klotz (Lauren Willis, Jessica Betts), :04.
Second half: 10, South High, Jilian Willis, 20:24. 11, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham (Molly Zahnleuter), 12:53.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 4, Kotis Kwok (EW) 3.
Penalty corners: South High 10, Emma Willard 7.
Records: South High (4-3, 7-3), Emma Willard (2-5).
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
Schuylerville 3 2 — 5
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Chloe Kapsa), 11:57. 2, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer, 9:03. 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Ella Welsh), 3:54.
Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Eliza Barton), 21:49. 5, Schuylerville, Hunter Phillips (Lainey Koval), 10:02.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 3, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 12.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 14, Gloversville 2.
JOHNNSTOWN 4, SCOTIA 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 0 0 — 0
Johnstown 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 15:34. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 12:44.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 28:18. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 10:19.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 5, Isabella Warfield (Sco) 9.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 10, Scotia 5.
Records: Johnstown (7-0, 8-0).
