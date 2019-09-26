{{featured_button_text}}
Field hockey: Queensbury vs. Glens Falls

Glens Falls' Jessica Meade pressures Queensbury's Brittany Barton as she moves the ball during a Foothills Council field hockey game game on Thursday in Queensbury.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

QUEENSBURY 6, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 2 4 — 6

First half: 1, Queensbury, Hailey Ballard (Kelsey Zehr), 9:30. 2, Queensbury, Lindsey Allen (Kileigh Bouyea), 6:10.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Hailey Ballard), 15:36. 4, Queensbury, Jordan Bentley (Hailey Ballard), 9:36. 5, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 3:35. 6, Queensbury, Kileigh Bouyea, 3:12.

Goalies-saves: Kamdyn Bashant (Q) 2, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 18.

Penalty corners: Queensbury 15, Glens Falls 1.

Records: Queensbury (6-1, 8-1), Glens Falls (1-6, 1-8).

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 10, EMMA WILLARD 1

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Emma Willard 0 1 — 1

South High 9 1 — 10

First half: 1, South High, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis, Mia Benincasa), 26:05. 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts), 24:04. 3, South High, Jillian Willis, 20:17. 4, South High, Jillian Willis (Mia Benincasa), 19:27. 5, South High, Jillian Willis, 12:55. 6, South High, Sarah Shaw, 9:28. 7, South High, Jillian Willis, 8:15. 8, South High, Lauren Willis (Maggie Kilpeck), 3:32. 9, South High, Katelyn Klotz (Lauren Willis, Jessica Betts), :04.

Second half: 10, South High, Jilian Willis, 20:24. 11, Emma Willard, Catherine Lapham (Molly Zahnleuter), 12:53.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 4, Kotis Kwok (EW) 3.

Penalty corners: South High 10, Emma Willard 7.

Records: South High (4-3, 7-3), Emma Willard (2-5).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Gloversville 0 0 — 0

Schuylerville 3 2 — 5

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Chloe Kapsa), 11:57. 2, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer, 9:03. 3, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Ella Welsh), 3:54.

Second half: 4, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano-stayer (Eliza Barton), 21:49. 5, Schuylerville, Hunter Phillips (Lainey Koval), 10:02.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 3, Kimi Hastings (Glov) 12.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 14, Gloversville 2.

JOHNNSTOWN 4, SCOTIA 0

(at Johnstown)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia 0 0 — 0

Johnstown 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 15:34. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 12:44.

Second half: 3, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 28:18. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 10:19.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 5, Isabella Warfield (Sco) 9.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 10, Scotia 5.

Records: Johnstown (7-0, 8-0).

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments