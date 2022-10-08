ROUNDUP: Benincasa leads Bulldogs to 14th win

Mia Benincasa scored a hat trick as South Glens Falls defeated Niskayuna 9-0 in a non-leaguer and added a 14th win to its perfect field hockey record.

Lillian Willis and Katelyn Klotz each scored twice. Mackenna Huestis and Sienna Donato added goals. Goalie Ava Reynolds made two saves for the shutout.

HOOSICK FALLS 3, SCOTIA 0: Tatum Hickey scored twice and Emma McCart had one goal as the Panthers beat Scotia of the Foothills Council in a non-league tilt.