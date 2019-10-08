SCHUYLERVILLE 1, QUEENSBURY 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;0 — 0
Schuylerville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Hunter Phillips), 21:59.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 9, Kamdyn Bashart (Q) 8.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 11, Queensbury 11.
GLENS FALLS 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1, OT
(at Glens Falls)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls;0;1 — 1
Glens Falls;1;0;1 — 2
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jeanne Richards, 8:54.
Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Catherine Kennedy), 24:46.
First Overtime: 3, Glens Falls, Jeanne Richards (Haylee Girard), 3:53.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (HooF) 11, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 18.
Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 12, Glens Falls 10.
You have free articles remaining.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0
(at South Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;0;0 — 0
South High;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, South High, Lauren Willis, 27:30. 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts, Lauren Willis), 1:55.
Second half: 3, South High, Jessica Betts (Lauren Willis), 4:33. 4, South High, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis), 1:23.
Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 3, Isabelle Warfiew (Sco) 2.
Penalty corners: South High 15, Scotia 11.
Records: South Glens Falls (6-5, 9-4), Scotia (6-5, 8-5).
JOHNSTOWN 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;4;6 — 10
Gloversville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki (Kalena Eaton), 22:47. 2, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki, 20:04. 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Taryn Ringer), 13:10. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 9:04.
Second half: 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kalena Eaton), 27:23. 6, Johnstown, Abbey Hollister (Kanako Sasaki), 25:44. 7, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Taryn Ringer), 23:04. 8, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Taryn Ringer), 17:35. 9, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 14:08. 10, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Sarah Pratt), 11:54.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (J) 0, Kimi Hastings (G) 26.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 14, Gloversville 2.
Records: Johnstown (10-0, 12-0).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.