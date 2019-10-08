{{featured_button_text}}

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, QUEENSBURY 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;0;0 — 0

Schuylerville;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Eliza Barton (Hunter Phillips), 21:59.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (S) 9, Kamdyn Bashart (Q) 8.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 11, Queensbury 11.

GLENS FALLS 2, HOOSICK FALLS 1, OT

(at Glens Falls)

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls;0;1 — 1

Glens Falls;1;0;1 — 2

First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jeanne Richards, 8:54.

Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Catherine Kennedy), 24:46.

First Overtime: 3, Glens Falls, Jeanne Richards (Haylee Girard), 3:53.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Zoe Gress (HooF) 11, Cassidy Harrington (GF) 18.

Penalty corners: Hoosick Falls 12, Glens Falls 10.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, SCOTIA 0

(at South Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Scotia;0;0 — 0

South High;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, South High, Lauren Willis, 27:30. 2, South High, Jillian Willis (Jessica Betts, Lauren Willis), 1:55.

Second half: 3, South High, Jessica Betts (Lauren Willis), 4:33. 4, South High, Sarah Shaw (Jillian Willis), 1:23.

Goalies-saves: Taylor Hayes (SGF) 3, Isabelle Warfiew (Sco) 2.

Penalty corners: South High 15, Scotia 11.

Records: South Glens Falls (6-5, 9-4), Scotia (6-5, 8-5).

JOHNSTOWN 10, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;4;6 — 10

Gloversville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki (Kalena Eaton), 22:47. 2, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki, 20:04. 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Taryn Ringer), 13:10. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 9:04.

Second half: 5, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kalena Eaton), 27:23. 6, Johnstown, Abbey Hollister (Kanako Sasaki), 25:44. 7, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Taryn Ringer), 23:04. 8, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Taryn Ringer), 17:35. 9, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 14:08. 10, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Sarah Pratt), 11:54.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (J) 0, Kimi Hastings (G) 26.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 14, Gloversville 2.

Records: Johnstown (10-0, 12-0).

