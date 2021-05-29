Queensbury's record-setting Bashant wants to give back to sports

A few years ago, Kamdyn Bashant didn’t want to be a field hockey goalie.
She ended up becoming one of the best Queensbury ever had.
On the heels of wrapping up a record-setting career in the Spartans’ cage, the senior is giving lacrosse a try this spring before she graduates and heads to the University of Utah.
She’s not planning to continue her athletic career at the college level, but she will be majoring in athletic training and physical therapy.
“It was a difficult decision after playing field hockey my entire life,” said Bashant, who has also excelled in ice hockey with the Adirondack Northstars program. “I’m excited about getting my degree, and athletic training will keep me in sports. I can always play club, and I plan to come back and work with the girls. Coaching is something I may consider in the future — working with younger girls is something I’m passionate about.”
“It breaks my heart that she’s not playing in college,” Queensbury field hockey coach Jeanne Chirgwin said. “She’s a great little feisty player — I’m really going to miss her.
“The thing about Kamdyn is she’s fearless,” Chirgwin added. “She’s always striving to get better. She’s a blast to watch play.”
A three-year starter for Queensbury, Bashant finished her field hockey career with 20 shutouts, setting a school record that had stood for 40 years, and second all-time in career saves.
Bashant became a goalie almost by chance when she was an eighth-grader. Chirgwin needed a junior varsity goalie and saw Bashant giving it a go in tryouts.
“I saw this girl playing really well and I told Annette (former varsity coach Annette Carpenter) she was going to be my goalie,” Chirgwin said. “That was Kamdyn.”
“I kind of got thrown in the cage — I hated it, I wanted to be in the field,” Bashant recalled. “But I worked really hard at it, and I love it.”
Chirgwin said Bashant has handled the mental aspect of being a goalie very well.
“There’s so many highs and lows being a goalie,” Chirgwin said. “You can tell when she’s had a bad day in goal, but the next day she’s ready to go and get better. She knows how to take care of herself mentally.”
While some goalies often play goal in other sports, Bashant never played goal in ice hockey, where she is a forward.
However, those on-ice skills served her well as a field hockey goalie, she said.
“It gives you both perspectives — I can anticipate passes and see where girls need to be,” Bashant said.
“Her approach is like a coach. She knows where everybody needs to go, where the defense needs to go,” Chirgwin said. “During timeouts, I always ask her, ‘What do you see?’ because she gets a different perspective of the game back there.”
A year ago, Bashant joined the girls lacrosse team for the first time, but the spring sports season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic before it even began.
The shutdown was hard on student-athletes across the area, and Bashant was no different. All she could do was try to stay positive as the school year progressed.
“I was lucky enough to have travel hockey in the winter,” she said. “It was definitely difficult just sitting around, but it was an opportunity to work on myself. I was able to go out to the field and have some teammates take shots on me.”
“As a team, we still made sure we connected with each other, we did a food drive, we did a lot of little things to stay connected,” Chirgwin said. “She never gave up on it.”
After a difficult fall and winter, Queensbury athletes in “high-risk” sports were able to join the Fall II season, a needed boost for athletes who had missed out on so much for an entire year.
“It was such a relief to even have a season,” Bashant said. “It was a relief just getting out on the field, it was great to see everybody and get out there.”
This spring, Bashant has gotten some playing time in goal for the Spartans.
“She’s come a long ways, she’s competing every day for a starting spot,” Queensbury girls lacrosse coach Dave Huth said. “She’s struggling in a good way. She’s challenging herself with something that’s brand-new to her.”
“I used to play softball until my junior year. My field hockey teammates from last year decided to make me try out,” Bashant said with laugh. “I got in the cage and I really liked it. It’s a very different game — I’m still learning and working to get better.”
