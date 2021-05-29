Queensbury's record-setting Bashant wants to give back to sports

A year ago, Bashant joined the girls lacrosse team for the first time, but the spring sports season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic before it even began.

The shutdown was hard on student-athletes across the area, and Bashant was no different. All she could do was try to stay positive as the school year progressed.

“I was lucky enough to have travel hockey in the winter,” she said. “It was definitely difficult just sitting around, but it was an opportunity to work on myself. I was able to go out to the field and have some teammates take shots on me.”

“As a team, we still made sure we connected with each other, we did a food drive, we did a lot of little things to stay connected,” Chirgwin said. “She never gave up on it.”

After a difficult fall and winter, Queensbury athletes in “high-risk” sports were able to join the Fall II season, a needed boost for athletes who had missed out on so much for an entire year.

“It was such a relief to even have a season,” Bashant said. “It was a relief just getting out on the field, it was great to see everybody and get out there.”

This spring, Bashant has gotten some playing time in goal for the Spartans.