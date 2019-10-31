{{featured_button_text}}
Queensbury field hockey

The Queensbury field hockey team poses for a team photo Thursday following the Spartans' 4-0 Class B semifinal victory over Scotia.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

QUEENSBURY — Four players netted goals Thursday as Queensbury reached the Class B final of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament with a 4-0 semifinal victory over Scotia.

Kileigh Bouyea scored in the first half, and Jordan Bentley, Hailey Ballard and Lindsey Allen netted goals in the second to lead the top-seeded Spartans.

Queensbury (13-3) advances to play Burnt Hills in the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.

