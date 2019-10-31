QUEENSBURY — Four players netted goals Thursday as Queensbury reached the Class B final of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament with a 4-0 semifinal victory over Scotia.
Kileigh Bouyea scored in the first half, and Jordan Bentley, Hailey Ballard and Lindsey Allen netted goals in the second to lead the top-seeded Spartans.
You have free articles remaining.
Queensbury (13-3) advances to play Burnt Hills in the championship game Sunday at 2 p.m. at Glens Falls High School.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.