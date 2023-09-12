QUEENSBURY — Eighth-grader Sydney Yrsha scored three goals Tuesday to lead the Queensbury field hockey team to a 5-0 Foothills Council win over Schuylerville.

Gianna Marcantonio and Sarah Nelson each added a goal for the Spartans, who also got three saves from Abby Kittell.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 9, SCOTIA 0: Lillian Willis and Mia Benincasa each netted a hat trick to power the Bulldogs to the lopsided Foothills win.

Maeve McCarty added two goals and Kaia Dake also scored for South High (2-0, 5-0), and Kate Morris had a pair of assists.