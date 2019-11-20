{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury seniors Brittany Barton, Hailey Ballard and Jordan Bentley have been named to the Foothills Council field hockey all-star first team.

Barton and Ballard are midfielders, while Bentley is a forward. They led the Spartans to the Section II Class B finals for the fifth time in six seasons.

Joining them on the all-Foothills first team are Schuylerville's Bella Baldwin and Hunter Phillips, Glens Falls' Haylee Girard and Jeanne Richards, and South Glens Falls' Jessica Betts and Lauren Willis. State Class C runner-up Johnstown placed four players on the first team: Emily Fleming, Kalena Eaton, Sarah Pratt and Taryn Ringer. Gloversville's Jordan DeMagistris and Sidney DeMagistris and Scotia's Olivia Geniti and Zoe Connor round out the first team.

