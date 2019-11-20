Joining them on the all-Foothills first team are Schuylerville's Bella Baldwin and Hunter Phillips, Glens Falls' Haylee Girard and Jeanne Richards, and South Glens Falls' Jessica Betts and Lauren Willis. State Class C runner-up Johnstown placed four players on the first team: Emily Fleming, Kalena Eaton, Sarah Pratt and Taryn Ringer. Gloversville's Jordan DeMagistris and Sidney DeMagistris and Scotia's Olivia Geniti and Zoe Connor round out the first team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.