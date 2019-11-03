GLENS FALLS — Burnt Hills scored twice within seven minutes of the first half and defeated Queensbury 2-0 Sunday in the Class B final of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.
Queensbury, the No. 1 seed, ended its season with a 14-4 record.
Check back later for a full story and a photo gallery.
