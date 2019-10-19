{{featured_button_text}}

Queensbury earned the No. 1 seed in Class B as pairings were announced for the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Sunday.

The Spartans get a bye in the first round and will host Scotia or Gloversville in the semifinals on Oct. 31.

South Glens Falls got the third seed in Class B and will play in an all-Foothills Council quarterfinal against No. 6 Glens Falls on Thursday. That game is at South High at 3 p.m.

Schuylerville drew the second seed in Class C and will host seventh-seeded Greenwich in a quarterfinal on Tuesday. Fourth-seeded Granville also got a home game and will host fifth-seeded Corinth that same day. Sixth-seeded Salem will visit No. 3 Hoosick Falls, also on Tuesday.

In Class A, Saratoga was awarded the fourth seed and will host Shaker in a quarterfinal on Wednesday at the Adirondack Sports Complex.

Championship games in all classes will take place Nov. 3 at Glens Falls High School.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments