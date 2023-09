QUEENSBURY — Emma Maynard and Maddie Moger each scored two goals Thursday as the Queensbury field hockey team christened its new artificial turf field with an 8-0 Foothills Council win over Gloversville.

Also scoring for the Spartans were Sydney Yrsha, Gianna Marcantonio, Kaitlyn Barton and Ryan Allen. Goalie Abigail Kittell faced no save chances, and Queensbury finished with 13 penalty corners to one for Gloversville.