McCart's OT goal lifts Hoo Falls past Schuylerville

HOOSICK FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1, OT
(at Schuylerville)
League: Non-league
Hoosick Falls;0;1;1 — 2
Schuylerville;0;1;0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano Stayer (Eliza Barton), 12:50. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, :33.
First Overtime: 3, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 6:05.
Second Overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 15, Aleah Stowel (HoF) 2.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 2, Hoosick Falls 15.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!