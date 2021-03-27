 Skip to main content
McCart's OT goal lifts Hoo Falls past Schuylerville
McCart's OT goal lifts Hoo Falls past Schuylerville

HOOSICK FALLS 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1, OT

(at Schuylerville)

League: Non-league

Hoosick Falls;0;1;1 — 2

Schuylerville;0;1;0 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Schuylerville, Izzy Reitano Stayer (Eliza Barton), 12:50. 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma Mccart, :33.

First Overtime: 3, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 6:05.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 15, Aleah Stowel (HoF) 2.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 2, Hoosick Falls 15.

