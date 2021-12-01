McCart leads way on Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey all-stars

Emma McCart of Hoosick Falls was named Most Valuable Player of the Adirondack-Wasaren League's field hockey all-star team.

Lyric Kriner, Mackenna Roberson and Gwyn Vincent of Hoosick Falls were named to the first team. Salem-Cambridge had two first-team players — Taylor Cary and Mary Kate McPhee.

Mackenzie Dixson and Jocelyn Spiezio of Greenwich were named to the first team, as were Katie McEachron and Reagan Swain of Granville. Ceci Christian of Emma Willard and Olivia Mann of Corinth round out the first team.