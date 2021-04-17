 Skip to main content
Mattison's overtime goal lifts Corinth-Warrensburg
Mattison's overtime goal lifts Corinth-Warrensburg

CORINTH-WARRENSBURG 2,

SALEM-CAMBRIDGE 1, OT

(at Adirondack Sports Complex)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Corinth-War. 0 1 1 2 — 2

Salem-Cam. 0 1 1 1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Salem-Cambridge, Blake Riche (Mary Kate Mcphee), 2:03. 2, Corinth-Warrensburg, Sara Langworthy, 1:33.

First Overtime: None.

Second Overtime: 3, Corinth-Warrensburg, Emily Mattison, 3:18.

Goalies-saves: Elizabeth Jensen (C-W) 11, Tori Cary (S-C) 13.

Penalty corners: Corinth-Warrensburg 8, Salem-Cambridge 8.

Records: Salem-Cambridge (2-4).

Notes: A solid defense kept both programs in the contest, which was ultimately decided on Emily Mattison’s goal for Corinth-Warrensburg in the second overtime.

