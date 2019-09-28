JOHNSTOWN 9, COLUMBIA 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Non-league
Columbia 0 0 — 0
Johnstown 4 5 — 9
First half: 1, Johnstown, Emily Fleming (Emily Frank), 25:02. 2, Johnstown, Emily Frank (Anna Lee), 18:02. 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Taryn Ringer), 16:34. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Emily Fleming), 6:32.
Second half: 5, Johnstown, Kanako Sasaki (Kalena Eaton), 28:47. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 28:15. 7, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Kanako Sasaki), 25:25. 8, Johnstown, Abbey Hollister (Emily Fleming, Anna Lee), 12:01. 9, Johnstown, Jaden Wilson (Kalena Eaton), 2:38.
Goalies-saves: Abbey Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 1, Sophia Venable (Colum) 23.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 20, Columbia 0.
Records: Johnstown (7-0, 9-0).
