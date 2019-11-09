{{featured_button_text}}

VESTAL — Anna Lee and Taryn Ringer provided first-half goals and the defense hung on as Johnstown defeated Greene 2-1 to win the state Class C field hockey quarterfinal Saturday.

The Sir Bills (19-0) will play Carle Place in the semifinals at 10 a.m. Saturday at Williamsville North High School.

State Class C Quarterfinal

Johnstown 2 0 — 2

Greene 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 20:55. 2, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 10:11.

Second half: 3, Greene, Alex Brown (Jess Unkel), 10:51.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jtn) 5, Brooke Austin (G) 4.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 4, Greene 8.

Records: Greene (9-9), Johnstown (19-0).

