ALDEN — Kalena Eaton scored with three seconds left in the first overtime, lifting Johnstown to a 3-2 win over Carle Place in a Class C semifinal of the State Field Hockey Tournament on Saturday.
The Bills will face Bronxville in the state final Sunday at Alden High School (10 a.m.). Johnstown improved to 20-0 with the win.
Johnstown had a 2-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a pair of goals by Taryn Ringer, but Emiline Biggin scored twice for Carle Place in the second half.
