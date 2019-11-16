{{featured_button_text}}

ALDEN — Kalena Eaton scored with three seconds left in the first overtime, lifting Johnstown to a 3-2 win over Carle Place in a Class C semifinal of the State Field Hockey Tournament on Saturday.

The Bills will face Bronxville in the state final Sunday at Alden High School (10 a.m.). Johnstown improved to 20-0 with the win.

Johnstown had a 2-0 lead at halftime, thanks to a pair of goals by Taryn Ringer, but Emiline Biggin scored twice for Carle Place in the second half.

