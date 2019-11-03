GLENS FALLS — Championship games are meant for top-level players, and on Sunday, one rose to the occasion for Johnstown, much to Schuylerville’s dismay.
Duke commit Taryn Ringer, only a junior, scored four goals to lead the Sir Bills to a 7-0 win over the Black Horses in the Class C final of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament at Putt LaMay Memorial Field.
Schuylerville’s season ended with a 13-6 record.
Johnstown (17-0) scored 1 minute, 39 seconds into the game and twice in the first six minutes, with Ringer – who has 105 career goals -- getting both, the first on a scramble in front of the cage.
“We knew once momentum got on their side, which is what unfortunately happened – off a scrum play, which is not even what you’re preparing for. You’re preparing for the big ball against them – when momentum started to turn, that’s hard to unwind against a team with sticks of that caliber,” Schuylerville coach Erin Lloyd said.
The other big star for Johnstown was junior forward Anna Lee. The inserter on penalty corners, she collected two goals and two assists.
Schuylerville’s best opportunity all day came trailing 2-0, when Eliza Barton had an open shot from the right side, but Johnstown goalie Abby VanValkenburgh made the pad save.
Johnstown earned its first sectional title since 2011. It was especially sweet for a school whose budget was voted down and all athletics had to be privately funded this academic year.
“It made it extra hard, extra stressful, especially at the beginning,” Johnstown coach Christine Krempa said. “I’m super proud of these girls. They’re teenagers, and the way they handled that unknown, the adversity, over the summer and even those first two weeks of preseason – we didn’t know if we’d have a JV squad – we just went on with business as usual, one extra hurdle.”
For Hunter Phillips, a Schuylerville captain, the season was full of laughs.
“It’s a goofy group,” Phillips said. “We just like to have fun when we play. That’s what it’s all about.
“We tried to go out and do everything we could, but sometimes things just fall the wrong way and you’ve got to keep playing,” Phillips said.
Lloyd said Schuylerville’s multi-sport athletes are what got the team to the final in the first place.
“Maybe field hockey is not their predominant, but just trying to build on those field hockey skills,” Lloyd said. “It wasn’t necessarily a group that played a ton of hockey in the offseason. They’re athletes, but that’s how we like our sports teams. That’s a good thing.”
Schuylerville graduates nine seniors.
“We’ve had a strong season overall,” Lloyd said. “We can’t be sad at it, regardless of the score at the end. They left what they needed to on the field. It’ll be fuel for the underclassmen and we’ve got a large group of seniors leaving us.
