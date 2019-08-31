{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTOWN 8, RED HOOK 0

(at Union College)

League: Non-league

Red Hook 0 0 — 0

Johnstown 2 6 — 8

First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 23:33. 2, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 17:41.

Second half: 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Kalena Eaton), 25:28. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 21:31. 5, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 20:38. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 10:20. 7, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Haley Case), 5:10. 8, Johnstown, Molly Memrick (Alexa Savage), 1:08.

Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 6, Phoenix Merciar (RH) 27.

Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, Red Hook 5.

Records: Johnstown (1-0), Red Hook (0-1).

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments