JOHNSTOWN 8, RED HOOK 0
(at Union College)
League: Non-league
Red Hook 0 0 — 0
Johnstown 2 6 — 8
First half: 1, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 23:33. 2, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton, 17:41.
Second half: 3, Johnstown, Anna Lee (Kalena Eaton), 25:28. 4, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer, 21:31. 5, Johnstown, Anna Lee, 20:38. 6, Johnstown, Taryn Ringer (Anna Lee), 10:20. 7, Johnstown, Kalena Eaton (Haley Case), 5:10. 8, Johnstown, Molly Memrick (Alexa Savage), 1:08.
Goalies-saves: Abby Vanvalkenburgh (Jnt) 6, Phoenix Merciar (RH) 27.
Penalty corners: Johnstown 15, Red Hook 5.
Records: Johnstown (1-0), Red Hook (0-1).
