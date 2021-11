CENTEREACH — Emma McCart scored twice as Hoosick Falls beat North Salem 2-0 in a Class C semifinal of the State Field Hockey Tournament on Saturday.

The Panthers will face Whitney Point in Sunday's championship game at Centereach High School at 12:30 p.m. Whitney Point won five state titles from 2014 to 2018.

Marissa Landry was in goal for the Hoosick Falls shutout. The Panthers improved to 20-1.

Class C State Semifinal North Salem (9-3-5);0;0 — 0 Hoosick Falls (20-1);1;1 — 2 First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart, 3:56. Second half: 2, Hoosick Falls, Emma McCart (Mackenna Roberson), 8:23. Goalies-saves: Sascha Wallos (NS) 1, Marissa Landry (HoF) 0. Penalty corners: North Salem 1, Hoosick Falls 9.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0