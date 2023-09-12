HOOSICK FALLS — The Hoosick Falls field hockey team rattled off 43 shots on goal to just three for Corinth in an 8-0 Adirondack-Wasaren League victory Monday.

Tatum Hickey scored three goals to lead the Panthers (2-0 league, 2-0 overall), and Alivia Richard added two more in the win. Ava Kasulinous, Kelly Hathaway and Emma Mae Kinney also netted goals, and Brooke Tonnenson had two assists. Bell Stefanovich made three saves in the shutout.