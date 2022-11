CENTEREACH — Hoosick Falls' season ended with a 6-0 loss to Whitney Point in the Class C championship game of the State Field Hockey Tournament on Sunday.

Whitney Point has now won six of the past seven Class C state titles. The Eagles had beaten Port Byron 8-0 in the semifinals.

On Saturday, Hoosick Falls was a 3-1 winner over Carle Place in the semifinals. Tatum Hickey, Gwyn Vincent and Emma McCart scored goals for the Panthers, who finished the season 20-1.