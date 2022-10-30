Hoosick Falls captures Class C field hockey crown

GLOVERSVILLE — Emma McCart scored with 2:22 left in regulation Sunday to lift undefeated Hoosick Falls to a 3-2 victory over Johnstown in the Class C championship of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament.

Caroline Krempa had scored for Johnstown with 3:57 left in the third quarter to tie the score at 2-2.

Megan Marcoux and Ava Case had given the Panthers (18-0) a 2-1 halftime lead. Jaedyn Roberson had eight stops in goal for Hoosick Falls, which advances to regional play against Bronxville on Sunday at Mahopac High School.

Nicole Simon scored the other goal for Johnstown (15-4), which got 15 saves from Emila Haverly.