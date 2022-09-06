HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Bulldogs, Horses, QHS open with Foothills volleyball wins

Kaitlin McDonough recorded 10 kills and 5 blocks as South Glens Falls won its Foothills Council volleyball opener over Amsterdam by scores of 25-10, 25-12 and 25-11 on Tuesday.

Jill Capozucca (15 points, 8 aces), Addie Kurtz (8 kills) and Sydney Kurtz (11 assists) also contributed to the win. Jamarie Rivera played a great defensive game for Amsterdam.

SCHUYLERVILLE 3, SCOTIA 1: The Black Horses got their Foothills schedule underway with a 25-16, 25-14, 23-25, 25-15 at home.

Among the leaders for Schuylerville (1-1 overall) were Sophia Wall (9 kills), Lauren King (4 kills, 3 blocks, 6 aces) and Irene Torres Guzman (11 assists). Bella Herold (5 digs, 5 service points) and Grace Letterman (6 aces, 6 service points) played strong games for Scotia.

QUEENSBURY 3, GLOVERSVILLE 0: The Spartans cruised to victory in their opener by set scores of 25-9, 25-13 and 25-23.

Among the top players for Queensbury were Kaliyah Davis (7 kills, 5 digs, 3 aces), Lily Slattery (5 kills, 4 aces), Mia Carusone (9 digs) and Kelly Liu (11 assists, 3 aces).

B-PERTH 3, GLENS FALLS 0: Haley Tomlinson had 9 kills and 13 aces as Broadalbin-Perth posted the 25-13, 25-8, 25-15 win at home in the Foothills Council opener for both teams.

Other B-P leaders included Samantha Westfall (6 kills, 2 blocks), Laurel Mitchell (20 assists) and Camille Calderone (4 kills, 3 aces). For Glens Falls, Hilary Burns had 7 digs, Fiona Bombard recorded 3 kills and 3 aces and Cira Sherman had 4 kills.

FIELD HOCKEY

QUEENSBURY 4, SCOTIA 0: Dani Hand scored twice as the Spartans won a road game at Scotia. Ryan Allen and Ellie Althoff also scored for QHS, which improved to 2-0. Kendra Ballard, Hand and Allen recorded assists,

Goalkeeper Abigail Kittell made seven saves to get the shutout.

GLENS FALLS 6, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Joanie Polhemus scored a pair of goals as the Indians posted a road win.

Darielle Gooden, Hayley Staffied, Natalie Frasier and Sylvia Slingeland also found the cage for Glens Falls, which outshot Gloversville 13-5. Maggie Goodwin got the shutout with two saves.

GREENWICH 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0 (OT): Jocellyn Spiezio scored on a breakaway in overtime as the Witches got the best of the Horses.

Petra Gamage made 6 saves for Schuylerville. Olivia Davis had two stops for the Witches.