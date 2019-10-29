{{featured_button_text}}

JOHNSTOWN — Granville scored on undefeated Johnstown, but the top-seeded Bills won the Class C semifinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Tuesday, 3-1.

Duke commit Taryn Ringer scored twice for Johnstown (16-0). Forward Katie McEachron scored the Golden Horde's goal with 14:08 left in the first half.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments