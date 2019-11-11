Granville and Hoosick Falls led the way with four first-teamers each as the Adirondack-Wasaren League announced its field hockey all-star team for 2019.
Haley Corlew, Lexyss Zovistoski, Brynna Perry and Payton Barlow of Granville were all named to the first team. Hoosick Falls is represented by Madelyn Kasulinous, Ayla Fauler, Lyric Kriner and Zoe Gress.
Corinth has three first-team all-stars — Anika Parnell, Alex Carney and Mya Manning. Also making the first team are Arianna Spiezio and Isabella Cary of Greenwich, Serena Wilk and Blake Riche of Salem and Isabella DeAmelia and Sara Langworthy of Warrensburg.
