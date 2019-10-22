{{featured_button_text}}

GRANVILLE — Granville split with Corinth during the regular season, with each team losing on its home field.

Granville had home-field advantage for Tuesday's game in the Section II Field Hockey Tournament, but this time, home was the place to be. The Golden Horde posted a 2-1 victory over Corinth in a Class C quarterfinal.

The Horde earned the fourth seed for the tournament after a generally strong season that has them at 12-5.

"I'm really proud of the team," coach Katie Barber said, "they've worked super hard, given it their all each and every game, and as a coach that's the most you can ask for."

The Horde put on some pressure early in the game but didn't break through until Katie McEachron scored 3:30 before halftime, sweeping in a pass from Payton Barlow. Jenna Tooley made it 2-0 with a goal in the first five minutes of the second half.

Alex Carney scored for Corinth with 9:54 left, but Granville held on to make the semifinals.

The Horde will have their hands full when they play top-seeded Johnstown on Tuesday at Knox Field (3 p.m.). Johnstown, the Foothills Council champion, is unbeaten.

"I think there's a lot to be said for being the underdogs going into this game," Barber said. "I think we do have a lot to offer. As long as (the players) play with the heart and hustle they do every game, regardless of the end result of the game, we're going to be winners."

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments