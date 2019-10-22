GRANVILLE — Granville split with Corinth during the regular season, with each team losing on its home field.
Granville had home-field advantage for Tuesday's game in the Section II Field Hockey Tournament, but this time, home was the place to be. The Golden Horde posted a 2-1 victory over Corinth in a Class C quarterfinal.
The Horde earned the fourth seed for the tournament after a generally strong season that has them at 12-5.
"I'm really proud of the team," coach Katie Barber said, "they've worked super hard, given it their all each and every game, and as a coach that's the most you can ask for."
You have free articles remaining.
The Horde put on some pressure early in the game but didn't break through until Katie McEachron scored 3:30 before halftime, sweeping in a pass from Payton Barlow. Jenna Tooley made it 2-0 with a goal in the first five minutes of the second half.
Alex Carney scored for Corinth with 9:54 left, but Granville held on to make the semifinals.
The Horde will have their hands full when they play top-seeded Johnstown on Tuesday at Knox Field (3 p.m.). Johnstown, the Foothills Council champion, is unbeaten.
"I think there's a lot to be said for being the underdogs going into this game," Barber said. "I think we do have a lot to offer. As long as (the players) play with the heart and hustle they do every game, regardless of the end result of the game, we're going to be winners."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.