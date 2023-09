GRANVILLE — Haylie Barber scored three goals and dished out two assists Saturday to lead the Granville field hockey team to a 7-0 non-league victory over Gloversville.

Lillian Baker added two goals and an assist for the Golden Horde, which also got goals from Mackenzie Martell and Melissa Beaver in their season opener.

Granville outshot Gloversville 34-0, and had 13 offensive corners to one for Gloversville.