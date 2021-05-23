Golden Horde, Panthers lead way on field hockey all-star team

Granville and Hoosick Falls each placed four players on the first team as the Adirondack-Wasaren league announced its Fall II field hockey all-star team.

Lexyss Zovistoski, Haley Corlew, Raegan Swain and Katherine McEachron of Granville all made the first team. Madelyn Kasulinous, Ayla Fauler, Lyric Kriner and Emma McCart are the Hoosick Falls first-team players.

Three players from Corinth (Sara Langworthy, Nayanna DeAmelia, Elizabeth Jensen) made the first team. Salem-Cambridge also put three on the first team (Blake Riche, Mary Kate McPhee, Taylor Cary).

Isabelle Solan and Kaitlyn Lavoo of Greenwich made the first team, as did Ceci Christian and Mika Ferrell of Emma Willard.