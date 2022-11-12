Garden City beats SGF in shootout

CENTEREACH — Garden City won a tie-breaking shootout to beat South Glens Falls in the Class B semifinals of the State Field Hockey Tournament at Centereach High School on Saturday.

Garden City advances to play Vestal in Sunday's championship game. South High's season ended at 19-1.

South High dominated the first two quarters, reaching halftime with 13 penalty corners while Garden City had none. But the Bulldogs couldn't convert the chances into goals. The teams played regulation and two overtimes with neither team scoring a goal.

The game was decided by a series of timed one-on-one runs, which Garden City won, 2-1.

