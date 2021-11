North Warren graduate Sydney Gagnon was named to the first team of the Division III All-Region team by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association on Monday.

Gagnon, a junior, earned the Region III first-am selection for the second time. She led Hartwick College this season with nine goals, 20 points, 87 shots and 46 shots on goal. She was named to the Empire 8 first team for a third straight season.

Hartwick had at least one player on the first or second team for the 11th time in 13 seasons.

