Gagnon earns All-American status

North Warren graduate Sydney Gagnon was named an NCAA Division III second-team All-American by the National Field Hockey Coaches Association this week.

Gagnon is the 15th Hartwick athlete to be named a field hockey All-American and the first since 2004. She recorded a team-leading 18 goals, 42 points and 116 shots in 18 games this season.

The senior was a four-time Empire 8 first-team selection and a three-time Region III first-team selection. She was Empire 8 Rookie of the Year in 2019 and was the league's Player of the Year this season. Gagnon was also selected for the NFHCA Senior Game.

