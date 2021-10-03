 Skip to main content
Corinth post non-league win vs. Emma Willard
Corinth post non-league win vs. Emma Willard

Corinth posted a 4-0 victory over Emma Willard in Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey.

CORINTH 4, EMMA WILLARD 0

(at Corinth)

League: Adirondack-Wasaren

Emma Willard 0 0 — 0

Corinth 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Corinth, Chloe Manning (Aubrey Lozier), 2:07. 2, Corinth, Sarah Sorbera (Deandra Gill), 7:21.

Second half: 3, Corinth, Aubrey Lozier (Olivia Mann), 14:05. 4, Corinth, Casey Decker, 4:26.

Goalies-saves: Gabby Possible (EW) 0, Sydney Crombach (Cor) 3.

Penalty corners: Emma Willard 19, Corinth 6.

