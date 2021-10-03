Corinth post non-league win vs. Emma Willard

Corinth posted a 4-0 victory over Emma Willard in Adirondack-Wasaren field hockey.
CORINTH 4, EMMA WILLARD 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack-Wasaren
Emma Willard 0 0 — 0
Corinth 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Corinth, Chloe Manning (Aubrey Lozier), 2:07. 2, Corinth, Sarah Sorbera (Deandra Gill), 7:21.
Second half: 3, Corinth, Aubrey Lozier (Olivia Mann), 14:05. 4, Corinth, Casey Decker, 4:26.
Goalies-saves: Gabby Possible (EW) 0, Sydney Crombach (Cor) 3.
Penalty corners: Emma Willard 19, Corinth 6.
