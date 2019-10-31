BURNT HILLS — Molly Pochobradsky had a goal and two assists to lead a balanced Burnt Hills attack, and the second-seeded Spartans topped South Glens Falls 4-1 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Thursday.
Emma Mitchell, Isabella Adams and Amelia Landry also scored for Burnt Hills.
Lauren Willis scored South High’s goal.
Class B Semifinal
South High (8-5) 0 1 — 1
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Burnt Hills 3 1 — 4
Goals-Assists
South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 1-0.
Burnt Hills: Molly Pochobradsky 1-2, Isabella Adams 1-1, Emma Mitchell 1-0, Amelia Landry 1-0, Jocelyn Hild 0-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.