BURNT HILLS — Molly Pochobradsky had a goal and two assists to lead a balanced Burnt Hills attack, and the second-seeded Spartans topped South Glens Falls 4-1 in a Class B semifinal of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament on Thursday.

Emma Mitchell, Isabella Adams and Amelia Landry also scored for Burnt Hills.

Lauren Willis scored South High’s goal.

Class B Semifinal

South High (8-5) 0 1 — 1

Burnt Hills 3 1 — 4

Goals-Assists

South Glens Falls: Lauren Willis 1-0.

Burnt Hills: Molly Pochobradsky 1-2, Isabella Adams 1-1, Emma Mitchell 1-0, Amelia Landry 1-0, Jocelyn Hild 0-1.

