Bulldogs lead way on Foothills field hockey all-star team

South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the Foothills Council field hockey all-star team for the Fall II season.
Jessica Betts, Paige Donato, Jillian Willis and Lauren Willis all made the first team for South High. Queensbury had a pair of first-teamers in Kamdyn Bashant and Kelsey Zehr.
Also placing two players each on the first team were Glens Falls (Gianna Endieveri, Haylee Girard) and Schuylerville (Elizabeth Goodspeed, Olivia Stortz).
Field hockey all-stars have been announced for the Adirondack-Wasaren league.
Lauren Willis scored twice to lead South Glens Falls past Queensbury 2-1 in Foothills Council field hockey Thursday.
