Bulldogs lead way on Foothills field hockey all-star team
Bulldogs lead way on Foothills field hockey all-star team

South Glens Falls placed four players on the first team of the Foothills Council field hockey all-star team for the Fall II season.

Jessica Betts, Paige Donato, Jillian Willis and Lauren Willis all made the first team for South High. Queensbury had a pair of first-teamers in Kamdyn Bashant and Kelsey Zehr.

Also placing two players each on the first team were Glens Falls (Gianna Endieveri, Haylee Girard) and Schuylerville (Elizabeth Goodspeed, Olivia Stortz).

