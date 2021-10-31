Bulldogs fall in title game; Hoosick Falls a winner

SCHUYLERVILLE — South Glens Falls reached new heights this year, and on Sunday, matched perennial champion Burnt Hills blow for blow.

But the Bulldogs came out on the short end, losing 1-0 to Burnt Hills in the Class B final of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament at Schuylerville High School. It was Burnt Hills’ ninth straight title.

Burnt Hills scored the lone goal off a penalty corner in the second quarter.

“The difference was, they scored on a corner and we didn’t capitalize on our corners,” coach Mary Ponda said. “I didn’t think there would be a lot of corners, just because of the skill and the play of both teams. It was who was going to score that one goal, who was going to capitalize on that one corner.”

The Bulldogs, who were unbeaten in Foothills Council play this season, finished the season at 15-2. Ponda said the Bulldogs’ defense played a very strong game, led by senior Kaydence Matteson.

“I’m just so proud of their effort,” Ponda said. “I told them after the game, try not to let this loss take away from the season they’ve had. Hopefully we’re one step closer to that next goal, winning a sectional title. I told them they should be really proud of their efforts throughout the season.”

The Bulldogs were a young team built around underclassmen, so the vast majority of players come back next season.

“There was a lot of pressure, but they handled it very well,” Ponda said. “We’re definitely going to be a team that’s competitive next year, but I’m so proud of this group. They don’t give up. They fight for every ball.”

Class C

Hoosick Falls claimed the Class C title with a 3-0 victory over Johnstown.

Emma McCart scored all three goals for the Panthers (18-1). Marissa Landry made five saves to earn the shutout.

Hoosick Falls moves on to play in the state regional final next Sunday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

