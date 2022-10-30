 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bulldogs claim Section II field hockey title

Field hockey: South High vs. Burnt Hills

The South Glens Falls field hockey team celebrates after winning the Section II title on Sunday at Gloversville.

GLOVERSVILLE — Lillian Willis knocked in her own rebound in overtime Sunday to lift the South Glens Falls field hockey team to its first-ever Section II championship.

Willis’ goal gave the undefeated Bulldogs a 2-1 Class B victory over Burnt Hills, avenging last year’s title-game loss. The victory denied the Spartans their 10th straight sectional championship.

Eighth-grader Maeve McCarty tipped in Mia Benincasa’s shot in the second quarter to pull South High into a 1-1 tie. Ava Reynolds finished with 10 saves for the Bulldogs (18-0).

South High advances to the state regional final for a game against Lakeland of Section I next Sunday at Mahopac High School. The winner of that game goes to the state final four at Centereach High School the following weekend.

Check back later for a full story.

Field hockey: South High vs. Burnt Hills

The South Glens Falls field hockey team, after Sunday's 2-1 win over Burnt Hills.
