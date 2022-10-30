Bulldogs claim Section II field hockey title (updated story with videos)

GLOVERSVILLE — A heartbeat after she took a shot, Lillian Willis saw the ball rolling back out, straight to her.

She settled it with her stick, then flicked it into the upper right corner of the goal — and straight into South Glens Falls history.

Willis' monumental goal Sunday lifted the undefeated Bulldogs to a 2-1 overtime victory over Burnt Hills for their first-ever Section II Class B field hockey championship. The win also avenged a 1-0 loss to the Spartans in last year's final, and denied the defending state champs their 10th straight sectional title.

It also touched off a celebration for South High, as players and coaches raced to meet in a joyful mob in the middle of the Gloversville High School field.

"I think I stopped breathing," Willis, a sophomore forward, said of her game-winning goal 1:09 into overtime. "It was just so crazy and I just wanted to go right to my teammates and celebrate with them."

"That's the girl you want with the ball," South High coach Mary Ponda said of Willis, "because she's not going to hit it into the pads, she's going to bury it in the back of the net, and that's exactly what she did."

"It's exactly how I thought it would feel like, maybe even better," said junior goalie Ava Reynolds, who finished with 10 saves. "We knew what we were coming here to do, and we knew how to get the job done."

The Bulldogs (18-0) advance to the state quarterfinals next Sunday against Section I champ Lakeland at Mahopac High School, at a time to be announced.

Snapping the long streak of sectional titles by Burnt Hills (16-2), which had won Class B each year since 2012, was not lost on the South High players.

"That was nerve-wracking coming into this, knowing we're coming in to dethrone them," senior forward Mackenna Huestis said. "And then actually doing it, it didn't feel like reality. To actually do it, it's life-changing."

"It's a lot more special — that was going to be their 10th straight win, and it was nice to be the team to take them down," Willis said.

It was extra special for Ponda, whose South High teams had come up short three times against Burnt Hills.

"I couldn’t believe it, when the ball went in — it was surreal, because it's been something for the last 10 years that I have been striving for, get that monkey off my back," Ponda said.

"This is our fourth time here, fourth time against Burnt Hills — which is a powerhouse program, well-coached, a lot of skill — but I just knew that we had the team," she added. "We brought everybody back from our 1-0 loss last year. So we were extremely confident coming in because I knew these girls could get the job done."

And get it done, the Bulldogs did, by matching Burnt Hills' skill and playing with unmatched grit, even after giving up the game's first goal at the end of the first quarter. Addisyn Knapik ripped a long shot from just inside the striking circle to put the Spartans up 1-0.

In response, the Bulldogs simply kept up the pressure and carried play into the Burnt Hills end of the field.

"We have the best offense in the area — we've scored over 100 goals this year," Ponda said. "So I wasn't worried, they weren't worried."

It paid off with 5:17 left in the second period, as Mia Benincasa fired a shot on goal, and Maeve McCarty — an eighth-grader who was moved up from JV for sectionals — tipped the ball in at the post to tie the score at 1-all.

Burnt Hills dominated more of the play in the third quarter, but the Bulldogs began to assert themselves again in the fourth, holding off a couple of late Spartan penalty corners.

In the 7-on-7 overtime, South High won the draw and Nora Trimarchi quickly moved the ball into the circle to set up Willis' game-winner.

"Whoever gets the ball first in 7-v-7 has a huge advantage," said Ponda, who often uses 7-on-7 as a warmup in practice. "We know it's a possession game because you've got a lot of open space, so that's where our skill, our Lillian Willis, our Nora Trimarchi, our Mia Benincasa, that's where their skill and their experience — because they were here last year — really came into play."

Now South Glens Falls — a team with only two seniors, Huestis and Kaitlyn Klotz — moves on to the state playoffs for the first time.

"We didn't want to end the season 17-1 — we want to end it 21-0, all the way to states," Reynolds said.

Class B Championship South High (18-0);0;1;0;0;1 — 2 Burnt Hills (16-2);1;0;0;0;0 — 1 Goals-assists South Glens Falls — Lillian Willis 1-0, Maeve McCarty 1-0, Mia Benincasa 0-1. Burnt Hills — Addisyn Knapik 1-0, Lily Mastrella 0-1. Goalies-saves — Ava Reynolds (SGF) 10, Katherine Jensen (BH) 7. Penalty corners — Burnt Hills 13, South Glens Falls 12.