Black Horses end with a win over Gloversville

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Gloversville)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 5 2 — 7
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan, 10:15. 2, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan, 8:01. 3, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 4:32. 4, Schuylerville, Maggie Schwartz (Izzy Reitano Stayer), 8:51. 5, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 1:20.
Second half: 6, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 11:25. 7, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan (Maggie Schwartz), 13:55.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 0, Aaron Mcduffie (Glov) 16.
Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Gloversville 2.
