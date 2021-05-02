 Skip to main content
Black Horses end with a win over Gloversville
Black Horses end with a win over Gloversville

SCHUYLERVILLE 7, GLOVERSVILLE 0

(at Gloversville)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 5 2 — 7

Gloversville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan, 10:15. 2, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan, 8:01. 3, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 4:32. 4, Schuylerville, Maggie Schwartz (Izzy Reitano Stayer), 8:51. 5, Schuylerville, Ruby Mehan (Eliza Barton), 1:20.

Second half: 6, Schuylerville, Ella Welsh (Eliza Barton), 11:25. 7, Schuylerville, Daisy Mehan (Maggie Schwartz), 13:55.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Goodspeed (Schy) 0, Aaron Mcduffie (Glov) 16.

Penalty corners: Schuylerville 8, Gloversville 2.

