QUEENSBURY — Kaitlyn Barton and Gianna Marcantonio each scored a hat trick Tuesday to lead the Queensbury field hockey team to an 8-1 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

Sydney Yrsha and Emma Maynard also scored for the Spartans, which got four saves from Abigail Kittell as they improved to 2-0 in the league and overall.

Natalie Frasier scored the lone goal for the Black Bears, who also got 20 saves in goal from Maggie Goodwin.