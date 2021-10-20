 Skip to main content
Barber's goal lifts Granville past Salem-Cambridge

GRANVILLE — Haylie Barber scored off a rebound just 19 seconds into overtime Wednesday to lift Granville to a 2-1 Class C quarterfinal field hockey victory over Salem-Cambridge.

The win put the third-seeded Golden Horde (12-4) into the semifinals of the Section II Field Hockey Tournament at No. 2 seed Hoosick Falls at 3 p.m. next Wednesday.

Barber had followed up a rebound of a shot by teammate Reagan Swain to put Granville on top in another tight matchup with Salem-Cambridge.

"Reagan Swain took a shot and Haylie got the rebound off the goalie's pads," Granville coach Katie Barber said. "It was back and forth, very competitive game — it always is with them."

Alyssa Martindale, who was called up from the junior varsity this week because of injuries, scored Granville's first goal on a pass from Haylie Barber late in the first half. Megan Decker had six saves for the Horde.

Mary Kate McPhee tied the score for Salem-Cambridge late in the third quarter on an assist from Nicole Lafountain.

Granville lost twice to Hoosick Falls this season, including a 4-3 overtime setback last week.

"We have another chance to beat them next week," Katie Barber said. "With the season we've had, we couldn't ask for more."

Class C Quarterfinal

Granville 2, Salem-Cambridge 1, OT

Salem-Cambridge;0;1;0 — 1

Granville;1;0;1 — 2

First half: 1, Granville, Alyssa Martindale (Haylie Barber), 1:17.

Second half: 2, Salem-Cambridge, Mary Kate McPhee (Nicole Lafountain), 3:11.

First Overtime: 3, Granville, Haylie Barber (Reagan Swain), 9:41.

Second Overtime: None.

Goalies-saves: Megan Decker (G) 6, Brailyn Wright (SC) 8.

Penalty corners: Salem-Cambridge 7, Granville 10.

