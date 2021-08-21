Fall high school sports to make their return

Whatever the "new normal" may be this fall season for high school sports, it will open bright and early Monday morning.
Or, wet and rainy on Monday, depending on where Hurricane Henri ends up dumping its remnants.
Either way, fall sports are expected to begin practicing at area schools as they return to their traditional place on the school calendar. A year ago, the coronavirus pandemic pushed most fall sports into a "Fall II" season sandwiched into early spring.
While nothing has been truly normal amid the pandemic for the last year and a half, the return of fall sports is a most welcome step back for student-athletes.
"I think everyone's excited to get back to as close to 'normal' as we can be," Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys said. "We had a great turnout for our summer workouts and involvement with some summer camps and programs. Hopefully we can maintain that throughout the year, because our kids need it."
"We're excited that there's actually going to be a fall season," Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said. "Our kids and coaches are excited. We're getting back to some sense of normalcy and having sports back in their normal times."
The fall of 2020 was a quiet one for scholastic sports in the area. Only cross country and girls tennis were contested, and even those were limited.
This fall, both Section II and the New York State Public High School Athletic Association are planning for full schedules for every sport, including playoffs. State and regional playoffs have not been contested since March of 2020. Section II held spring sports playoffs in June.
"As of right now, we're preparing for a full regular season followed by all fall sectionals," said Ed Dopp, Section II's Executive Director.
"The goal is to start on Aug. 23 and have a full fall season," said NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas. "We're still planning on state playoffs in November, at the venues they're scheduled to be held at. Our goal is getting us back to what we do best -- providing those opportunities for our student-athletes to participate and compete."
There were plenty of lessons learned over the handling of the pandemic and restrictions in the 2020-21 school year. With no state mandates heading into the new school year amid a delta variant-driven uptick in coronavirus cases, school districts are developing their own protocols.
"The way I've been saying it is, we're in a different situation than we were a year ago," Zayas said. "Schools are working with their departments of health to determine if any limitations are needed at this point in time."
"We have been looking at the recommendations by the CDC, what the U.S. Department of Education has put out, the state education guidance that came out, and what NYSPHSAA has endorsed," Keys said. "Robert Zayas is well in-tune with the NFHS (National Federation of State High School Associations) recommendations and guidelines.
"A lot of it is local -- we'll gauge the local barometer with the goal to provide everything we can, as long as we can do it safely," Keys added.
As of right now, Dopp said, there are no state-mandated restrictions in place, other than students wearing masks on public and school transportation.
With schools developing their own protocols, there are no blanket Section II rules regarding masks for athletes, coaches or fans. Last year, athletes across the state had to compete while wearing masks, though that restriction was lifted during the spring sports season for vaccinated athletes.
State and school officials continue to encourage vaccinations. Albany is the only Section II school district that is allowing only vaccinated athletes to compete in "high-contact" sports.
"Everything is left up to the individual school districts, so we have a wide array of protocols," Dopp said. "The challenge is it's not state- or county-issued -- it's different from school to school. For everything up to sectionals, we'll follow the protocols of the home district and see where we go from there."
Most schools have mask policies in place for when students and staff are in the buildings, and that includes the two indoor fall sports -- volleyball and girls swimming.
Some schools, like Queensbury and South Glens Falls, are not requiring masks outside for athletes or fans, according to their websites.
"Masks are required indoors, but not outdoors -- as of today," Keys said Thursday. "That could change -- you have to have a 'subject-to-change' mentality."
Glens Falls is requiring athletes and coaches who are on the sidelines to wear masks. Masks are recommended for fans who are not vaccinated, according to the school's athletics webpage.
"Inside sports are more high-risk, so teams, coaches, officials and fans have to wear masks, and we're limiting fans to two per player," Corlew said, adding that only home fans are allowed for swim meets because of the limited space at the high school pool. However, Glens Falls livestreams its swim meets.
"If we can create a situation that provides more opportunity for distance or space, we'll do that," Keys said. "With volleyball, we usually only pull out one set of bleachers -- maybe we'll pull out both sets and spread people out."
As for virus cases involving athletes on school sports teams during the season, school districts have protocols for that, as well. During the Fall II season, several games were canceled or opponents changed when virus cases popped up.
Keys, who is also Queensbury's district COVID coordinator, said the district looks at every case on an individual basis, including exposure time, vaccination status and circumstances. Communication between school districts will continue to be important.
"There's no real cut-and-dried formula -- every situation is a little different," Keys said. "We have six counties in our league (the Foothills Council) -- we'll be collaborating with them, as well.
"Ultimately, the way things will be handled by the district, the board and the superintendent of the districts have the final say," Keys added.
Dopp is confident in schools across Section II being able to have a complete, safe and fun fall season.
"With what we went through last year, we know from the hard work of a lot of people across the section that we can provide these opportunities for student-athletes," Dopp said.
A year ago, school athletic fields across the area were silent. This week, those same fields and gyms will be filled with the sounds of fall -- the shouts of coaches, the tweet of whistles and the trampling of running feet.
"We're trying to be cautious, but getting back to school is our number-one first priority, and then allowing the extracurricular stuff," Corlew said. "Our kids did a phenomenal job in school last year, even outside of school. We're moving in the right direction."
"The goal is to keep playing and keep kids engaged and active," Keys said. "We don't want limited rosters like we had last year. We want to maximize participation for all the reasons we do that to begin with, and prioritize having everything as close to normal as we can."