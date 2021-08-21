Fall high school sports to make their return

"There's no real cut-and-dried formula -- every situation is a little different," Keys said. "We have six counties in our league (the Foothills Council) -- we'll be collaborating with them, as well.

"Ultimately, the way things will be handled by the district, the board and the superintendent of the districts have the final say," Keys added.

Dopp is confident in schools across Section II being able to have a complete, safe and fun fall season.

"With what we went through last year, we know from the hard work of a lot of people across the section that we can provide these opportunities for student-athletes," Dopp said.

A year ago, school athletic fields across the area were silent. This week, those same fields and gyms will be filled with the sounds of fall -- the shouts of coaches, the tweet of whistles and the trampling of running feet.

"We're trying to be cautious, but getting back to school is our number-one first priority, and then allowing the extracurricular stuff," Corlew said. "Our kids did a phenomenal job in school last year, even outside of school. We're moving in the right direction."