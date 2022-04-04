Early spring sports season feels like return to normal

Spring sports are back in their rightful place on the scholastic calendar, and the weather so far has been pretty favorable for them.

A year ago this past weekend, football and soccer were being played in wet snow during the Fall II season — when "high-risk sports" were bumped from the fall of 2020 to the early spring by the restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic.

Traditional spring sports were pushed back to May and played a shortened season with no state playoffs.

This spring, with snow gone from most area athletic fields for a couple of weeks, has allowed many schools to get a jump on the season. Those teams are out of the gyms and parking lots and onto the grass — or at Glens Falls, the artificial turf — ready for the first full spring sports season since 2019.

"We have baseball, softball and girls lacrosse all playing here," said Queensbury athletic director Rich Keys on Friday, by cell phone at the Spartans' fields. "It looks like baseball, but it feels like hockey."

Though Friday's wind was chilly, it has dried out fields that are often soggy from snowmelt and rain this time of year. It's the earliest area teams have been outside for traditional spring sports since 2016, which had a relatively snow-free winter.

"We weren't sure with the cold weather Monday and Tuesday if we were going to be able to get everyone on the fields (last) week," Keys said. "But with warmer weather and rain, everything is in good shape."

"We've been able to get out on the turf from day one, and everybody's been sharing it," Glens Falls athletic director Chip Corlew said. "Hopefully, the Morse athletic fields will be ready to go on Monday, our crew has been working on them since (last) Tuesday."

Up in Whitehall, where most years it takes longer for the Washington County clay soil to dry out, the Railroaders have been able to get on the baseball and softball fields a few times for practice.

"We've had a couple of days last week where we were able to get on the infield for practice, but rain puts us back in the gym for a couple of days," said Whitehall baseball coach and athletic director Keith Redmond, whose Railroaders won the last Class D state title in 2019. "This year has been out of the ordinary as far as being able to get outside before the end of March. Most years, we have to put off our baseball and softball schedules until after (spring) vacation."

Even at Warrensburg, which has both a northern location and higher elevation working against it, the softball team hosted an Adirondack League game on Monday.

"Usually we're 10 days behind everybody else getting outside, and here we're hosting a game on April 4. That never happens," Burghers athletic director Scott Smith said. "Last week, I was still chopping ice on the third-base line because it doesn't get direct sunlight, and let the rain take care of the rest. Some years, we're inside for four or five weeks."

Glens Falls track and field coach Dan Perry was happy he didn't have to shovel snow and chop ice from the high school track this year. He also didn't have to have athletes running through the hallways after school.

"You're always worried about kids running in the building and getting injured because of all the hard surfaces," Perry said. "It's nice to run on a track with a little more give than a hard floor. We were right outside first thing this year. The mood is a lot better when your outside."

South Glens Falls softball coach Laurie Ciuffetelli — back for her 33rd season at the Bulldogs' varsity helm — said her club had not yet been on their field. They have practiced in the middle school gym for three weeks, and have only been outside to catch fly balls. They were scheduled to hit the field Monday.

"We have a very young team, so we're going to have to have a fast learning curve," said Ciuffetelli, who lost seven starters from last spring's Class A sectional champs. "It's tough to do that in a gym — it's hard to emulate the pace (of a game) inside."

This spring sports season feels like another big step back to normal, after two very abnormal years.

"Spring sports took such a hit the last two years," Keys said. "They didn't happen two years ago, and we had a shortened season last year. To have a complete season is a good thing. Our participation numbers are up. It's great to see kids back outside and engaged."

"It's nice for us as coaches not to have to worry about the COVID piece, whether we can get through the season," Redmond said. "It's one less worry, and more concentration on baseball at this point."

Corlew said the athletes especially are relishing the return to regular spring sports, after last year's jumbled schedule crammed mostly into the final four months of school.

"The kids like having their fall, winter and spring seasons," he said. "Last year, just getting to play sports was the No. 1 thing. It was unique, but it was great because we hadn't seen kids play sports. Now it feels like we're getting back to normal."

